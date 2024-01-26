Coming up on Environmental Connections: Friday, January 26, 2024

Environmental Connections is a new monthly exploration of climate change. Host Jasmin Singer will be live on the last Friday of every month from 12 to 2.

First Hour: The power of electrification to address climate change

Second Hour: Environmental responsibility in the food sector

Today, we address the role of electrification in combating climate change, with a focus on New York State's controversial All-Electric Buildings Law, which mandates all new housing to be electric starting in 2026. This law follows concerns over indoor pollution and the push to end fossil fuel use. We will highlight what some call an urgent need to convert older homes—especially in areas like Rochester, with its notably aged housing stock—into electric ones.

Guests:



Shalini Beath is the Energy & Sustainability Manager for the Division of Environmental Quality in the Department of Environmental Services Division.

Jenna Lawson is the Finger Lakes Regional Clean Energy Hub director at the Climate Solutions Accelerator.

Ryan Puckett is the general manager of Wise Home Energy, which specializes in energy-efficiency home upgrades and electrification. He is also the secretary of the Building Performance Contractors Association of New York State.

Then, in our second hour, the focus is on innovative leaders in the food business who are making significant, yet unconventional, contributions to sustainability. This includes revitalizing old restaurant equipment, advocating for climate-friendly packaging, and leveraging local resources. Our guests provide an insightful look behind the scenes of the food industry, highlighting actions that have a substantial effect on the environment. While today's content doesn't delve into climate-friendly food choices, we will cover that in a future episode.

Guests:

