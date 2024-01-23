Feds charge Rochester Pathways to Peace worker with leading cocaine ring

A part-time street outreach worker with the city of Rochester’s Pathways to Peace antiviolence initiative is accused of leading a local drug ring for years.

Federal prosecutors have charged Timothy Jackson and eight others in an alleged large-scale cocaine and fentanyl trafficking operation.

Jackson, 46, joined Pathways to Peace in December 2020. The investigation into his alleged drug operation began less than a year later. Jackson’s role as a street outreach worker was to intervene with youth at risk of joining gangs. He previously had convictions on narcotics and firearm possession.

The complaint alleges that Jackson based his operation out of multiple drug houses on Angle Street, a short side street between Lyell Avenue and Sherman Street.

“Jackson is the leader of the (drug trafficking organization),” the federal complaint reads. Jackson obtains kilogram quantities of cocaine, which he uses the cocaine to supply the ... sale locations, and also sells directly to mid-level narcotics dealers.”

Jackson was arrested on Jan. 18 and booked on Jan. 22. He has been remanded to federal custody.

The arrests are the culmination of a months-long investigation that included covert drug purchases, written letters, phone transcripts, and confidential informants, records show.

Monroe County Judge Julie Hahn authorized a wiretap on Oct. 30, allowing authorities to monitor multiple cell phones thought to be used by members of the organization.

Jackson and fellow defendant Gary Fuller had subscribed to cell service under the name Rick Ross. Another tapped phone believed to be used by defendant Shawnle McClary was subscribed as Statefarm Jake.

The investigation also used surveillance cameras placed at nine locations on Rossiter Road, Mobile Drive, and Angle, Forester, Willmont, and Murray streets.

In extensive phone transcripts included in the complaint, Jackson allegedly spoke in detail about the operation, the intricacies of payment and procedure, and appeared to assert himself as the leader.

He allegedly ranted in one phone conversation with another defendant, Felicia Collins, and a third unnamed co-conspirator about concerns over the security of the operation, specifically Fuller’s ability to handle a potential police raid.

“He in lala land,” the transcript reads. “All I can do is throw it up to the cocaine gods and hope they don’t hit that (expletive) house, cause he ain’t ready.”

Several other phone calls detail meet ups, drug sales and distribution plans. Collins was recorded allegedly telling Fuller she wanted to quit the organization. Fuller allegedly responded with an apparent threat, stating that he and Jackson had “blasted” people before.

The federal complaint does not detail any specific acts of violence allegedly committed by Jackson. However, the complaint does state it’s the belief of law enforcement that Jackson led the organization with force and that the organization as a whole was controlled through violence.

“Jackson asserts his control over the operation, directs employees in the manner in which he wants the operation to run, and threatens violence to those who do not comply,” the complaint reads.

Investigators searched Jackson’s Willmont Street home on Jan. 17, records show, and seized a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun, $23,251 in cash, keys to two alleged drug houses on Angle Street, and a large amount of “pop top” capsules allegedly used to package $5 crack cocaine packages.

Jackson has been charged with conspiracy to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine, a charge which carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years and an up to $10 million fine. He also has been charged with possession of a firearm in furthering a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm as a felon.

Pathways to Peace launched in 1998 as an antiviolence initiative meant to reach at-risk city youth by using former gang members to offer guidance and intervention.

Jackson is on paid administrative leave with the city.