WXXI Business Report: job growth plateaus; Vuzix looks at cost-cutting

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published January 22, 2024 at 10:08 AM EST

In this week’s WXXI Business Report:

  • The latest data from the NYS Labor Department shows the rate of growth of new private sector jobs has slowed in the Rochester metro area.
  • Vuzix, a locally-based maker of ‘smart glasses’ and augmented reality glasses has announced it will be doing some cost-cutting as part of a plan to streamline operations.
  • And MVP Health Care moves its downtown location, but says it wants to continue to contribute to the revitalization of Rochester.
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
