WXXI Business Report: job growth plateaus; Vuzix looks at cost-cutting
In this week’s WXXI Business Report:
- The latest data from the NYS Labor Department shows the rate of growth of new private sector jobs has slowed in the Rochester metro area.
- Vuzix, a locally-based maker of ‘smart glasses’ and augmented reality glasses has announced it will be doing some cost-cutting as part of a plan to streamline operations.
- And MVP Health Care moves its downtown location, but says it wants to continue to contribute to the revitalization of Rochester.