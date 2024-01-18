© 2024 WXXI News
Unity Hospital facing lawsuit after manager allegedly smashes staffer's going away cake

WXXI News | By Brian Sharp
Published January 18, 2024 at 4:18 PM EST
focus on hammer, group of files on judge table covered with dust - concept of pending old cases or work at judicial court
LP/WESTOCK
/
stock.adobe.com
Stock photo

She wanted to have her cake and eat it, too.

Now Soraya Rivera wants justice.

Rivera was celebrating her last day of work at Unity Hospital back in October. Her colleagues brought in a cake with “a heartfelt and humorous message written in frosting.”

But a nurse manager allegedly went into the room where the cake was, turned out the lights, destroyed the cake, turned the lights back on and left.

Rivera claimed she discovered the culprit after reviewing hospital security camera footage.

All this is spelled out in court records. Rivera sued Unity this week, along with the nurse manager.

The lawsuit argued that the cake was personal property. And the nurse manager — in her capacity as a supervisor with the Unity management team — caused the destruction or diminished condition and value of Rivera’s property, inflicting emotional distress, public humiliation and embarrassment.

"What was supposed to be a celebratory day (acknowledging Plaintiff's last day at Unity Hospital and the beginning of a new chapter in her life) quickly turned into a tragedy that (Rivera) and her colleague and friend will never forget," the lawsuit states, adding that both were moved to tears.

She is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages.

A Unity spokesperson could not be reached for comment.
Brian Sharp
Brian Sharp is WXXI's investigations and enterprise editor. He also reports on business and development in the area. He has been covering Rochester since 2005. His journalism career spans nearly three decades.
