Unity Hospital facing lawsuit after manager allegedly smashes staffer's going away cake

She wanted to have her cake and eat it, too.

Now Soraya Rivera wants justice.

Rivera was celebrating her last day of work at Unity Hospital back in October. Her colleagues brought in a cake with “a heartfelt and humorous message written in frosting.”

But a nurse manager allegedly went into the room where the cake was, turned out the lights, destroyed the cake, turned the lights back on and left.

Rivera claimed she discovered the culprit after reviewing hospital security camera footage.

All this is spelled out in court records. Rivera sued Unity this week, along with the nurse manager.

The lawsuit argued that the cake was personal property. And the nurse manager — in her capacity as a supervisor with the Unity management team — caused the destruction or diminished condition and value of Rivera’s property, inflicting emotional distress, public humiliation and embarrassment.

"What was supposed to be a celebratory day (acknowledging Plaintiff's last day at Unity Hospital and the beginning of a new chapter in her life) quickly turned into a tragedy that (Rivera) and her colleague and friend will never forget," the lawsuit states, adding that both were moved to tears.

She is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages.

A Unity spokesperson could not be reached for comment.