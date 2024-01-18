One person dies after fire on Bernard St. in Rochester

Rochester fire and police officials are investigating a fire that took a life on Wednesday night. It happened on Bernard Street, on the northeast side.

911 operators got multiple calls just after 8 p.m. about a house fire near Kastner Park. When firefighters got there in just over 2 minutes, they found the house engulfed in flames.

Dispatchers were told there might be a person inside, and within several minutes firefighters got to the individual in the house but found out that person did not survive.

It took just over 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

The Red Cross was called in to help out the family that lived at that home.

Other details about the victim and the cause of the fire have not been released yet.