© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

One person dies after fire on Bernard St. in Rochester

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published January 18, 2024 at 10:34 AM EST
James Brown
/
WXXI News

Rochester fire and police officials are investigating a fire that took a life on Wednesday night. It happened on Bernard Street, on the northeast side. 

911 operators got multiple calls just after 8 p.m. about a house fire near Kastner Park. When firefighters got there in just over 2 minutes, they found the house engulfed in flames. 

Dispatchers were told there might be a person inside, and within several minutes firefighters got to the individual in the house but found out that person did not survive. 

It took just over 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

The Red Cross was called in to help out the family that lived at that home. 

Other details about the victim and the cause of the fire have not been released yet.
Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman