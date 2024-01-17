Officials say new MVP offices underscore downtown revitalization efforts

MVP Health Care celebrated the opening of its new Rochester offices Tuesday, moving from the Alexander Park campus to the Seneca Building in the heart of downtown.

The regional nonprofit health insurer has served the Rochester market for almost twenty years.

City officials said the move downtown — the Seneca Building is located on the corner of Elm Street and South Clinton Avenue — underscores the city’s commitment to making the area more attractive to residents and investors.

“There has never been a better time to invest here,” said Mayor Malik Evans at the grand opening of the offices. “This commitment in Rochester from a major corporation sends a message to other organizations that it is okay to invest in Rochester.”

Evans said MVP’s decision to stay in Rochester but to move downtown highlights the value of the city’s revitalization efforts.

“What makes cities special, and the reason people choose to live and work in cities is because of their vibrancy,” Evans said. “Every time a company like MVP chooses to invest in Rochester, it amplifies all the other incredible things happening here.”

Rochester City Council President Miguel Meléndez Jr. said the move will also make Rochester’s economy stronger. He said the location, in the center city near the transit center and bus line, will eliminate transportation barriers and ultimately create more job opportunities.

Meléndez also spoke on the advantages of centralizing health care.

“We know that wellness is a key part of what MVP does and I hope that important corporate focus will translate to a healthier Rochester,” he said.

To commemorate the new location, MVP will offer free admission and ice skate rentals for the community at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square. This offer will be valid from noon to 1:30 p.m. daily from Feb. 18 -24.