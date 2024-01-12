Carolyne Blount, editor of about...time Magazine has died

The co-founder of a groundbreaking publication in Rochester that was focused on the African American community has died.

According to her family, Carolyne Blount died peacefully on Thursday. She was 80 years old.

Blount, along with her husband James Blount, were co-owners of about…time Magazine for more than 50 years.

James Blount died last September.

About…time focused on international, national and regional issues important to African Americans.

James and Carolyne Blount moved to Rochester in 1970, and longtime local broadcast meteorologist and former president of the RABJ (Rochester Association of Black Journalists) Richard McCollough told WXXI News in September, when James Blount died, that the Blounts “were chronicling the history, chronicling the events in the Black community, and doing it in a very professional way, in a way in which people understood the stories.”

McCollough also credits the Blounts with taking a lot of risks, starting a magazine for the Black community when there were few other publications taking on that challenge.

In February of 2020, Carolyne Blount was interviewed by WXXI when she and Marilyn Nolte of the Friends of Mt. Hope Cemetery were touring the grounds on a winter’s day, discussing a book Nolte co-authored with Verdis Robinson called, “Beyond These Gates: Mountains of Hope in Rochester’s African-American History.”

The book sought to ensure that stories about Black Rochester residents who escaped slavery, fought in wars and broke down barriers are not forgotten.

Carolyn Blount said that “Reading history and knowing what your people, your forefathers and others have contributed, and that they found a way to bring value to your life. If you have that within you,” said Blount, “I think that gives you courage to go forward and make changes yourself that are positive.”

According to the website The HistoryMakers, which helps preserve the stories of African Americans, Carolyne Blount had an M.A. degree in library science and worked as a librarian before she and her husband became owners of about…Time Magazine in 1972, and she became the executive editor.

She also served on the board of directors of the Gateways Music Festival, which celebrates classical musicians of African descent.

Information on memorial services for Carolyne Blount is pending.

