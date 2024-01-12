Another round of strong winds this weekend

A sense of weather déjà vu in Western New York, the Finger Lakes and much of Upstate New York this weekend.

We’re expecting another round of very strong winds, just a few days after winds topped 50 mph at times in the Rochester area on Tuesday, and more than 70 mph in the Buffalo area and other parts of upstate.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Monroe and some nearby counties from Friday night until 4:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Meteorologist Josh Nichols said the potential is there for very high wind gusts on Saturday afternoon.

``That's when I think Rochester will experience frequent 50 to 60 mile per hour wind gusts coming in out of the west southwest."

And Nichols said snow will be an issue, not so much for the immediate Rochester area, but for counties to the west, especially in the Buffalo area.

``There's the potential for heavy areas of lake effect snow this in conjunction with 65 mile per hour wind gusts will make travel extremely difficult for places like Genesee and Wyoming counties and out towards Buffalo and some of the south towns," said Nichols.

Areas in and around Buffalo have a Winter Storm Warning from Saturday morning through the weekend. That includes Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties.

The forecast is for heavy lake effect snows for those areas to the west, with up to 1 to 3 feet in some of the most persistent lake effect snow bands.

Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for most counties in Western new York, and she said that beginning 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, there will be a ban on empty trucks/trailers and all tandem trucks on some expressways including the NYS Thruway from exit 46 in Henrietta to the Pennsylvania line.

Utilities including RG&E, NYSEG and National Grid are also gearing up. A statement from RG&E and NYSEG said that they have 3,800 lineworkers and nearly a thousand tree crew personnel staged across their service areas.