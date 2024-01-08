NY and area utilities prepare for potentially damaging winds



Area utilities say they have made preparations to deal with the possibility of downed trees and power lines from Tuesday into Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning from mid-morning on Tuesday through early Wednesday morning, with wind gusts of more than 60 miles an hour possible at times.

Officials with Rochester Gas and Electric, and New York State Electric and Gas, both part of the same company, say that they have pre-staged approximately 1,300 line workers and 200 tree crews across their service areas.

National Grid also has mobilized its crews across the upstate region to prepare to deal with the possibility of power outages.

Governor Kathy Hochul said the storm may also bring heavy rain and some flooding to parts of the state. The state’s Division of Homeland Security has activated its emergency operations center and is coordinating the state’s response to the storm.

WXXI meteorologist Josh Nichols said that one issue will involve the fact the ground is already soggy due to the recent snowfall and that combined with the wind could help to bring down trees and power lines.

To report a power outage to RG&E call 1-800-743-1701. NYSEG customers should call 1-800-572-1131. National Grid Customer may call 1-800-642-4272.

All of the utilities also have information online. RG&E and NYSEG have mobile apps under ' AVANGRID' in the Apple or Android app stores.

You can also up for Outage Alerts to receive updates automatically from RG&E and NYSEG by phone, text, or email as the companies update the status of the restoration process in their area.

National Grid customers can text 'OUT' to 64743 to report an outage.

