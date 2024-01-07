First widespread snow storm throughout the region brings some slick roads and accidents

The Rochester area and much of the northeast got its first significant snowfall on Saturday.

In the immediate Rochester area, snowfall totals ranged anywhere from about 3 to 5 inches of snow, with a bit more to the east.

Parts of Central and Eastern New York saw heavier amounts of snow. Most of the winter weather advisories for the Rochester area were canceled by Sunday morning, but they do continue in parts of Central New York on Sunday.

There were a number of accidents throughout the area Saturday night due to the slick roads.

At one point, a section of I-490-east was shut down in Brighton between Penfield Road and Route 441.

Monroe County deputies say that a tractor trailer hit two other vehicles and then hit a sheriff’s department car that was investigating a different accident.

A sheriff’s deputy was treated for a minor shoulder injury. Also, one of the people in the other cars was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies did issue traffic tickets to the driver of the tractor trailer including Unreasonable Speed for a Special Hazard and Failure to Reduce Speed for a Stopped Emergency Vehicle.

The National Weather Service said it was a “major winter storm” that would continue into Sunday evening, with up to a foot of snow in parts of New England and pockets of rain/freezing rain in the central Appalachians.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she expected two-thirds of her state to get 8 inches of snow or more, “fortunately missing some of our more populated areas downstate, the Long Island and New York City.

This story includes reporting by the Associated Press.