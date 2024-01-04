A Canada lynx at the Seneca Park Zoo has died

Seneca Park Zoo / Facebook Gretzky, a Canada lynx at the Seneca Park Zoo who died over the weekend. Officials said he had been suffering from a brain tumor and had to be euthanized.

The Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester says one of its Canadian lynx has died.

Officials say it happened over the weekend, with Gretzky, who was just under 12 years old, having to be euthanized.

Zoo staff noticed a rapid decline in the animal’s health this past Saturday, with the lynx becoming unaware of his surroundings.

After performing tests, veterinary staff at the zoo determined the situation was caused by a brain disease and the lynx was euthanized.

A follow-up procedure determined that Gretzky had a brain tumor.

Gretzky came to the Seneca Park Zoo around 10 years ago from the Yukon Wildlife Preserve in Canada.

Officials say that Canadian lynx can live to be up to 15 years old. Gretzky had one offspring, Stanley, who was transferred to Trevor Zoo in Duchess County earlier this year as part of a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

He was one of two Canadian lynx at the Seneca Park Zoo. The other is a female lynx named Bianca.

