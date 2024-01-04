© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Canada lynx at the Seneca Park Zoo has died

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published January 4, 2024 at 3:29 PM EST

 

Gretzky, a Canada lynx at the Seneca Park Zoo who died over the weekend. Officials said he had been suffering from a brain tumor and had to be euthanized.
Seneca Park Zoo
/
Facebook
Gretzky, a Canada lynx at the Seneca Park Zoo who died over the weekend. Officials said he had been suffering from a brain tumor and had to be euthanized.

The Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester says one of its Canadian lynx has died.

Officials say it happened over the weekend, with Gretzky, who was just under 12 years old, having to be euthanized.

Zoo staff noticed a rapid decline in the animal’s health this past Saturday, with the lynx becoming unaware of his surroundings.

After performing tests, veterinary staff at the zoo determined the situation was caused by a brain disease and the lynx was euthanized.

A follow-up procedure determined that Gretzky had a brain tumor.

Gretzky came to the Seneca Park Zoo around 10 years ago from the Yukon Wildlife Preserve in Canada.

Officials say that Canadian lynx can live to be up to 15 years old. Gretzky had one offspring, Stanley, who was transferred to Trevor Zoo in Duchess County earlier this year as part of a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

He was one of two Canadian lynx at the Seneca Park Zoo. The other is a female lynx named Bianca.
Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman