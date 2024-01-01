Two dead, two critically injured in Rochester after crash on W. Ridge Road

Rochester Police are investigating a crash that happened early Monday morning near Kodak Center on West Ridge Road, killing two people and injuring several others.

It happened just before 1:00 a.m., when police say a Ford SUV, traveling east on W. Ridge Rd., struck a Mitsubishi leaving the Kodak Center parking lot.

RPD says that two adult passengers in the Mitsubishi were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of that vehicle was taken to Rochester General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say that as a result of the initial crash, some pedestrians were struck by the vehicles, and one of them had life-threatening injuries. That individual is at Strong Hospital in critical condition. Police say two other pedestrians were taken to Strong with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that the driver of the Ford SUV also suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition in the hospital.

RPD expects W. Ridge Road to be closed for a few hours on Monday morning while the investigation is continuing.

No names or other details were available yet.

