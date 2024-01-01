Thruway tolls rise with the new year



Tolls on the New York State Thruway increase Monday for the first time in 14 years.

New York E-ZPass customers will see an increase of 5% with the new year. That’s for areas of the Thruway not including the Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge.

The Thruway Authority noted that is the first toll increase for the travelers who use the super highway since 2010.

A second, 5% increase will take effect in January of 2027.

Thruway officials have said that even with the increases the tolls are still less than charges on toll roads in many other states.

When the Thruway Board of Directors met in September to approve the hikes they noted that 75% of the bridges on the Thruway are more than 60 years old, and the toll increases will help preserve and rebuild this infrastructure.

Officials also said that the increases came after several public hearings and receiving more than 200 public comments.

You can view the new toll rates with the Thruway Authority's toll calculator.

