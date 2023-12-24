RPD says armed suspect fatally shot by officer

Rochester Police say they fatally shot an armed man on the city’s west side on Sunday morning.



At about 8:30 a.m., police responded to the 400 block of Murray St. for a 911 call about a male with a gun.

Officials say they began to interact with the man when they got to the scene, and they say the suspect took out what appeared to be a gun.

RPD says at least one officer fired at the suspect, hitting him at least once. Police began to give medical aid and the man was taken to Strong Hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured and police say they did recover a gun from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Other details were not immediately available.