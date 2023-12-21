Tentative agreement announced in labor dispute between UR and SEIU union members

Union officials are announcing a tentative settlement in the contract dispute with the University of Rochester and its medical center.

Late Thursday night, a statement from the union representing caregivers at Strong Memorial Hospital and campus service workers at the University of Rochester River Campus said that they are postponing a strike vote that was scheduled for Friday after reaching the tentative pact.

The two union locals held a one day strike last week.

The statement from the union locals, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East and 200United SEIU said that details of the agreement will made public after a ratification vote by union members. That vote is expected to happen sometime next week.

“We worked very hard as a committee to settle a fair contract for all workers,” said Robin White, Patient Care Technician at URMC’s Strong Memorial Hospital. “I truly believe that this tentative agreement will help to recruit more workers to help us with staffing at the hospital. I’m happy to take the deal back to our members for ratification,” said White.

“After 33 sessions of our hard work and dedication, we think we finally reached a very respectable agreement that we are proud to take back to our members for a vote,” said Angel Hagan-Sprinkle, who works at the River Campus.

Tracey Harrison, 1199SEIU Vice President, said that workers at URMC, “URMC were able to stand up and demand dignity and respect by negotiating a fair contract and that gives them a real voice on the job.”

The union said that the tentative deal came after four months of intense negotiations. Contract talks began in August of 2022.

There was no immediate comment from management at the University of Rochester.