RTS announces schedule changes to help access to key job sites



RTS is making some changes in its schedules as of January and that is designed to provide access to a couple of key sites for jobs and medical services.

It includes making a change that will help bring riders to the new T-Mobile Call Center on Clay Road in Henrietta. Eventually, T-Mobile hopes to employ around 1,000 people at that location.

RTS is making an adjustment to the Route 14 Marketplace bus, which will be re-routed to serve the new call center.

The other change will change the way RTS buses stop at Marketplace Mall, to help both patients and employees access UR Medicine's Orthopaedics & Physical Performance Center.

RTS is adjusting Route 14 Marketplace and moving a few bus stops. Rather than enter the mall property from the West mall entrance, buses will now enter from the mall’s East entrance. The bus stop that is currently outside the mall food court, will be moved to just outside the mall’s east entrance near the new UR Medicine facility.

RTS CEO Miguel Velazquez said it’s important to help connect the bus service with big employment locations.

“The number one reason that they use public transit is access to jobs,” said Velazquez, “so that is one area that we take very seriously when we can connect community members to those jobs. We do whatever we can to the extent that we can, working with the employers to the extent that the employers can become a partner.”

Velazquez added that the changes being made will affect some other parts of the routes, but he says RTS does work to minimize the impact on other riders.

“We look at passenger loads, of course, passengers at the different bus stops, how many customers would be at those bus stops,” noted Velazquez, “and to the extent that we can either not make a change that will affect them, or minimize the impact, like not moving rom bus stops where there is a big (passenger) load, then we wouldn’t do that.”

RTS is also making some other minor changesto routes that take effect with the New Year.