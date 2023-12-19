Local expert anticipates a more robust respiratory virus season with new COVID strain circulating

The majority of recent COVID cases across the state and country are being caused by the new JN. 1 strain of the virus.

The variant is related to the omicron strain that was dominant earlier this year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, JN.1 is the second most prevalent strain circulating in the United States. The agency estimates it was responsible for 21.4% of cases from November 26 to December 9.

As the new strain continues to spread, Dr. Angela Branche said it still feels like a typical respiratory illness season at Strong Memorial Hospital. Branche is an infectious disease expert with the hospital.

“Of course, when you add a third virus putting people in the hospital that we didn't have four years ago, that is going to cause some strain on the healthcare system,” Branche said, “But I don't think anything we're not sort of prepared for.”

Experts said JN.1 appears to be more transmissible or it has the ability to better evade the immune system.

Branche said those characteristics could cause things to change for the hospital within the next month or so as RSV and Flu cases are expected to peak.

“What we want to do is keep people out of the hospital this winter, that's what we always want to do,” she said. “We want to make sure that the most at risk and frail members of our community gets vaccinated if they can.”

Branche said the new COVID shot should provide good protection against the new strain.

