Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday in the Rochester area

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisoryfor the Rochester area on Tuesday, from 1:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The forecast is for steady rain for the first part of Monday with a high in the mid 40s, then turning colder Monday night with some wet snow developing overnight.

WXXI meteorologist Josh Nichols is predicting around 2 to 4 inches of snow from overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, making the morning commute a slick one for many drivers.

The high temperature on Tuesday will hover around 32, with areas of lake enhanced snow fading to just a few flurries in the afternoon.

By Wednesday, temperatures will be back into the 40s.

There are flood watches and warnings as you head east on Monday toward parts of Central and Eastern New York state.

