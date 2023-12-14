Another week, another new baby giraffe at the Seneca Park Zoo

Just one week since the Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester welcomed a new baby giraffe, another giraffe was born at the local zoo.

County Executive Adam Bello and zoo officials announced Thursday that it was another one of the female Masai giraffes at the zoo, Iggy, who gave birth to a calf late on Wednesday night.

This is the fourth giraffe born at the zoo and is the offspring of Iggy and Parker. Parker died earlier this year.

Officials said the new calf appears to be healthy.

“The calf is doing very well, is active, and has been nursing,” said Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Chris McKinney. We will perform an exam tomorrow morning, but the calf appears to be healthy, and is already running around with Parker Junior.”

The zoo has announced that the calf born last week is a male and will be named Parker Junior in honor of his father.

Zoo officials note that like Kipenzi before her, Iggy and Parker were a very valuable genetic pair, making their offspring important to maintain a healthy and demographically stable Masai giraffe population for the long-term future.

The Animals of the Savana building at the Seneca Park Zoo will remain closed for the next few days so that Iggy and her calf may bond.