Rochester school board approves bonuses and incentives for school staff

The Rochester City School board on Tuesday approved new incentives for some teachers, principals, and other staff to encourage them to stay with the district.

The action comes amid big changes in the district going into effect next school year. The city school district is preparing to undergo a school reconfiguration plan that closes some schools and moves others by the 2024 to 2025 academic year.

“I know that this is a difficult and challenging time for our staff as well as we move into the new year because change is hard,” school board Vice President Beatriz LeBron said on Tuesday. “But I do appreciate not only the bonuses but incentives for the staff as well.”

Staff who will work at middle schools will receive bonuses from $1,000 to $8,000, depending on the position. Class sizes will be reduced slightly for the 2024-25 school year at middle schools and elementary schools.

In a school board meeting Tuesday evening, Superintendent Carmine Peluso said this agreement is part of a larger plan called “Invest in Tomorrow.” The plan, in part, aims to create more opportunities in sports for seventh and eighth graders, and better prepare them emotionally and academically for high school.

Dedicated staff are crucial to the success of that vision, he said.

“This gives us a little bit of some leeway to do our middle schools a little bit differently so that we can assure that we're staffed the right way for them,” he said.