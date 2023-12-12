Monroe County confirms lead poisoning case linked to nationwide applesauce recall

The Monroe County Department of Public Health has confirmed at least one case of lead poisoning related to the nationwide recall of several brands of applesauce products.

The recall includes these brands:



WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches, including three-packs of 2.5-ounce pouches.



Schnucks Cinnamon Flavored Applesauce, 90-gram pouches and variety pack.



Weis Cinnamon Applesauce, 90-gram pouches.

Health Department officials linked the Monroe County case to WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit puree purchased at a local Dollar Tree store. They said it happened before the recall, which was issued by the manufacturer on Nov. 9.

Retailers were directed to remove these products from the shelves and dispose of them.

County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said residents should check their homes for these products and empty any remaining applesauce into the trash before throwing out the packaging.

He said if a child has eaten of these products, parents should immediately contact their child’s health care provider to schedule a blood test. Mendoza said there is no safe level of lead in children, and most kids will not have immediate symptoms of lead poisoning.

The local health department has already alerted local health care providers to screen for cases of elevated blood level related to children who have eaten products involved in the recall.

Officials said while current cases across the country involve kids younger than 6, older children and teens who ate this applesauce may also be at risk for lead toxicity.

