During a protest at UR on Monday, officials say a public safety officer was struck on the side of the head

Officials at the University of Rochester say that they are investigating an incident that happened at a building on the River Campus on Monday.

According to a statement from UR, the group Students for Justice in Palestine held an unauthorized event at Wilson Commons.

The statement says that the students were advised multiple times about university policies and possible consequences around unauthorized gatherings.

The university says that after discussions with student life leaders and the Department of Public Safety officers, participants in Monday’s event were asked to disperse or face disciplinary actions.

Officials say that those who did not disperse were subject to:



Being referred to the Office of the Dean of Students and the student conduct process.

Facing possible consequences up to probation, suspension, or expulsion.

During Monday's incident, officials allege that one of the students struck a university public safety officer on the side of the head. That student was arrested and charges are pending.

Rochester Police were called in to assist with the situation, but officials say all of the activity was over by around 2 p.m.

