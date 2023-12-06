WXXI President Norm Silverstein announces retirement

Longtime WXXI Public Media President Norm Silverstein has announced his retirement.

Silverstein, 71, has led the organization for 28 years. During that time, he has seen the organization grow from one television and two radio stations to a public media organization that now includes four public television stations, one cable channel for the city of Rochester and six public radio stations. Most recently, that included the acquisition of a new signal for the news program, which is now available on FM 105.9, as well as on AM 1370, WXXINews.org and the mobile app.

WXXI also operates The Little Theatre and CITY magazine.

Silverstein is proud of how the organization has grown since he started in 1995, but what he’s most proud of is how WXXI and its various entities have been able to better service the Greater Rochester community.

“It’s been a real honor,” Silverstein said. “We have a great staff and I think we make a real difference in the life of this community.”

Silverstein began his career as a journalist in Washington, D.C., and he fondly remembers his early days working at WTOP Radio.

“I would say that my work as a journalist was among the most rewarding work, besides being president of WXXI,” he said. “I was at some great events; I was on the tarmac at the Rhein-Main Air Base in Germany when the hostages were freed from Iran.”

Max Schulte / WXXI News Norm Silverstein, president and CEO of WXXI Public Media, holds a framed page from a German newspaper with a photo of him as a young radio reporter covering the release of the Iranian hostages at Rhein-Main Air Base in 1981.

Although WXXI provides many services, including news, education, and cultural affairs programming, journalism is still a big part of Silverstein’s DNA, and he hopes that work can grow into the future.

“I would like to see our emphasis on local news and public affairs be expanded,” he said. “We have an opportunity here to fill in the gap where so many other cities have lost news organizations, we're trying to build ours up and to fill that gap. And I think that the future is going to be a bright one.”

Changes in technology have also been a big part of Silverstein’s legacy at WXXI, as he helped the stations transition from analog to digital technology.

“We were probably among the leaders in going digital,” Silverstein said. “As a matter of fact, we were, if not the first, maybe the second station to go digital in this market when TV had to switch to digital broadcasting. And I'd say we're still among the leaders — and that's where we want to be, and that's where we're going to stay.”

Silverstein also points to the work the station has done with the Move to Include Initiative, a partnership with the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with disabilities.

1 of 9 — Norm_David Cowles_Square.jpg Artist David Cowles’ rendition of WXXI President Norm Silverstein. David Cowles 2 of 9 — NORM MPT001.png WXXI President Norm Silverstein, right, with a colleague at a Maryland Public Television event in the late 1980s. Silverstein started his public media career in Maryland before coming to WXXI in 1995. Provided 3 of 9 — Norm_RBG001.jpg WXXI President Norm Silverstein, right, who served on the Board of Directors of National Women’s Hall of Fame, speaks with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002. File photo 4 of 9 — Norm, Elissa and Todd.jpg From left, WXXI President Norm Silverstein, then-Television Vice President Elissa Orlando and then-Executive Producer Todd McCammon on set in 2011. WXXI file photo 5 of 9 — Norm Silverstein Photo B_W.jpg WXXI President Norm Silverstein in 2011. WXXI file photo 6 of 9 — Norm_Co_Golisano.png WXXI President Norm Silverstein, right, interviews Tom Golisano in a “Norm & Company” episode in 2020. Throughout the show’s 11-year tenure, Silverstein interviewed many notable Rochesterians. WXXI / "Norm & Company" 7 of 9 — NOrm_MisterRogersSweater.JPG WXXI President Norm Silverstein does his best Mr. Rogers impression for a station event where everyone was encouraged to don a cardigan to honor Fred Rogers. WXXI file photo 8 of 9 — Norm and Shawn Dunwoody.JPG WXXI President Norm Silverstein, right, shares a moment on stage with Shawn Dunwoody, who was the guest speaker at the 2022 WXXI Staff Appreciation Luncheon. WXXI file photo 9 of 9 — Silverstein WXXI Radio Studio RBJ.jpg WXXI President Norm Silverstein poses in the station’s talk studio in 2021. Max Schulte / WXXI News

“That’s a national production that helps make sure people understand the needs of and respect the rights of people with disabilities,” Silverstein said. “And we feel that this station in Rochester is making a difference across the entire country with programs like that, and we're really proud of our work.”

Silverstein led the two most successful capital campaigns in the history of WXXI. The 21/21 Vision Campaign in 2004 raised $12 million, and the Go Public Campaign in 2016 garnered $18 million. Under his direction, WXXI launched public television’s only regularly scheduled health care TV series, Second Opinion, which ran for 18 seasons on more than 280 PBS stations across the country.

During his time, WXXI has produced more than 30 documentaries that spotlight Rochester’s rich history and culture, including “Prelude I The Legacy of Garth Fagan Dance,” “Eastman at 100: A Centennial Celebration,” “Frank Lloyd Wright's Boynton House: The Next Hundred Years,” “Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival,” “Restoring a Masterpiece: The Renovation of the Eastman Theatre,” “Paley on Park Avenue: New York City,” “Horses on Parade,” “Tailor Made: The Story of Rochester's Garment Industry,” “Wendell Castle: A Portrait,” and “Journeys Through the Finger Lakes.” Many of these programs aired on PBS stations across the country.

WXXI Board of Trustees Chair David Tang praised the growth and stability under Silverstein’s leadership.

“I think Norm has built a terrific team across TV and in the newsroom and on the radio stations,” Tang said. “It’ll be an exciting time to bring somebody who will take the organization in the future, but the platform that Norm has established is really quite remarkable.”

Max Schulte / WXXI News Norm Silverstein, president and CEO of WXXI Public Media, in his office in Rochester.

Tang also celebrated Silverstein’s commitment to news and other programming that benefited the Rochester community.

“It’s been really exciting to be a part of, and watch WXXI thrive under Norm’s leadership,” Tang said. “WXXI has earned countless awards for awesome programming, expanding the services and meeting the needs of audiences and making sure that the youngest learners in our community are well-served.”

Silverstein has agreed to stay on in his current role until his successor is named. That will be the task of the Board of Trustees, which will conduct a national search.

Silverstein is optimistic about the future of the organization he has led for nearly three decades.

“We’re a much different station than we were when I got here 28 years ago, and of course, you’d expect that,” Silverstein said. “We have some terrific people, I think we’re respected for what we do, and people are going to continue to support us.”

