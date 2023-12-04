URMC opens its new orthopedic center to the public, multidisciplinary services in one facility

What once was a Sears department store at The Marketplace Mall in Henrietta is now an enormous, technologically advanced orthopedic facility.

The UR Medicine Orthopaedics & Physical Performance Center is working to elevate the patient experience, and this includes its Center for Human Athleticism, Musculoskeletal Performance and Prevention — which focuses on fitness science.

It was Emma Powlin’s first time doing her physical therapy inside the CHAMPP.

Max Schulte / WXXI News The outdoor Fitness Science field at the UR Medicine Orthopaedics & Physical Performance Center at Henrietta. (photo by Max Schulte)

“This place is awesome,” the box lacrosse player exclaimed.

Powlin recently got her hip and shoulder repaired after sustaining sports injuries throughout the years. Her road to recovery includes weekly physical therapy sessions which previously took place at a facility in Penfield.

“No shade to Penfield, but it’s not this,” she said. “I'm excited for this to be kind of like my home for working out.”

Max Schulte / WXXI News The aquatic therapy pools in the Sports and Spine Rehabilitation Center are located where the old Sears store was located in the Marketplace Mall at the UR Medicine Orthopaedics & Physical Performance Center at Henrietta.(photo by Max Schulte)

Max Schulte / WXXI News Ram Haddas, Assistant Professor Department of Orthopaedics, demonstrates a Computerized Dynamic Posturography machine in the Motion Analysis Labs where specialists assess movement disorders and help patients restore and enhance motor functions at the UR Medicine Orthopaedics & Physical Performance Center at Henrietta. (photo by Max Schulte)

Powlin and other patients are now transitioning over to the new $227 million state of the art facility which also houses motion labs, aquatic therapy pools, and an ambulatory center.

Bob Phillips, an older client, uses the facility just to stay healthy.

“I just want to keep a little fit,” he said. “I feel good when I leave.”

Phillips also transferred from another location. He said the new center is “fabulous” and he looks forward to settling in.

Max Schulte / WXXI News Hansen Lu, a rehibition engineer in the Motion Labs at the UR Medicine Orthopaedics & Physical Performance Center at Henrietta, demonstrates 3D video capture technology used to restore and enhance patients motion.(photo by Max Schulte)

Dr. Mike Maloney, URMC’s chief of sports medicine, said the center is equipped to provide patients and athletes with care beyond what orthopedic surgery and sports medicine traditionally offers.

“The University of Rochester Medical Center is very famous for that bio psychosocial model of care, taking care of the whole person, and I think this kind of plays to that,” he said.

That holistic approach to patient care includes injury prevention, nutrition counseling, and mental health coaching.

“Having us all together enhances our communication, our mutual understanding, and helps us to take the best care of patients,” Maloney added.

The center opened to the public on Monday.

