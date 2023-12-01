NYS to provide $250,000 to renovate and restore the AIDS Remembrance Garden in Highland Park

There’s a substantial state grant coming to Rochester to help renovate an AIDS Remembrance Garden at Highland Park.

It’s a $250,000 grant which was announced on Friday, World Aids Day, by local State Assemblymember Harry Bronson.

The money will help with renovations at that garden that was established in 1993.

Bronson, a Rochester area Democratic lawmaker, said that it’s important to complete work on the garden and also spruce it up. He said that it’s an important remembrance not only of those who died due to HIV/AIDS, but to teach younger people about the risk of HIV infection.

Bronson said that, “As we observe World AIDS Day, we remember those loved ones, community members, friends and family whom we have lost to HIV/AIDS, and we also recognize that the fight against this disease is not over.

Kevin Indovino was the former Chair of the garden and is also a producer, director and editor at WXXI.

He noted that when the garden was created 30 years ago, there was more of a stigma to a disease which is more manageable now with medication. Indovino said the garden was originally conceived by two people, Jane Howe and William Callahan, who had lost someone to AIDS.

“What they found, like so many people who had lost loved ones to AIDS, they didn't really have a place to go to come to terms with their grief,” said Indovino. “They couldn't often talk to family or friends, because of the stigma. They couldn't talk to coworkers. Oftentimes they couldn't find a place in their own church, because a lot of pastors wouldn't want to talk about it.”

Indovino said the AIDS Remembrance Garden is a place where people can reflect on loved ones they have lost, but he said it’s also important for that space to be there for future generations, to remind them how the community came together to fight HIV/AIDS.

“I think the significance of getting this funding and restoring this garden and maybe completing it to its original design, is the historical importance that it's here for future generations, to remind us how this community came together to combat this disease,” said Indovino.

Bronson said that through a partnership with the Monroe County Parks Dept., and volunteer help from the Victory Alliance and South East Area Coalition (SEAC), “this garden will continue to preserve the memories of those cherished lives.”

