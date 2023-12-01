Gov. Hochul and Seneca Nation President Armstrong announce short-term extension of current gaming compact

Governor Kathy Hochul and Seneca Nation of Indians President Rickey Armstrong have announced a short-term extension of the current gaming compact that allows the nation to operate casinos in New York.

The gaming compact authorizes the Seneca Nation to conduct gaming activities with the state in three locations, Niagara and Erie counties and on its reservation in Salamanca. In return, the Seneca Nation pays the state a percentage of its revenue.

The late Friday afternoon statement said that Hochul and Armstrong met earlier in the day in Buffalo and signed an extension to the current gaming compact which was due to expire December 9. The extension runs through March 31, 2024 and will automatically renew unless one of the parties decides not to renew it or if a new gaming compact is agreed upon.

Officials said the terms of the compact are unchanged from before and both sides will meet in the coming weeks to continue negotiations on a long-term compact.

In the statement released Friday, Hochul said that with the signing of the agreement, “there is important momentum for negotiations around the compact. I remain committed to working with President Armstrong and the Seneca Nation in finalizing an agreement that is fair to all parties, and I look forward to more conversations in the coming weeks and months as we continue to meet."

In the joint statement, Armstong said that, “Under the extension, our three gaming properties will continue to operate without interruption, alleviating any concerns about potential impacts for our thousands of casino employees, which was a priority for the Nation.” Armstrong added that in the discussions, “Governor Hochul has expressed a desire to reset the relationship between our governments.”

Armstrong said that the Seneca Nation “remains committed to negotiating honestly and directly with New York State on a Compact that provides a fair and equitable economic and competitive environment for our gaming operations and the many people who depend on them.”

