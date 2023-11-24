© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media critic Brian Stelter talks about coverage of a fiery crash in Niagara Falls

WXXI News | By Scott Fybush
Published November 24, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST
Brian Stelter, formerly the chief media correspondent for CNN and anchor of Reliable Sources. He is currently a special correspondent for Vanity Fair and a Walter Shorenstein Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy. He is also an author and is also a producer on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.
Brian Stelter
/
provided photo.
Brian Stelter, formerly the chief media correspondent for CNN and anchor of Reliable Sources. He is currently a special correspondent for Vanity Fair and a Walter Shorenstein Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy. He is also an author and a producer on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

When a car slammed into the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and erupted into flames Wednesday, some of the media coverage of the incident got ahead of the facts on the ground.

Initially some reports claimed it may have been a terrorist attack at the Canadian border.

Later on Wednesday. Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Attorney in Western NY Trini Ross discounted that possibility, saying that it was not a terrorist attack.

And the FBI said it has ended its probe and turned the case over to Niagara Falls Police who are investigating the incident as a traffic investigation.

WXXI's Scott Fybush spoke with media critic Brian Stelter on Morning Edition on Friday, about what went wrong with some of the media coverage and why.
Local News
Scott Fybush
You'll hear Scott in various capacities on WXXI either as a reporter, or hosting Morning Edition or All Things Considered.
See stories by Scott Fybush