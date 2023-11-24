Media critic Brian Stelter talks about coverage of a fiery crash in Niagara Falls

When a car slammed into the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and erupted into flames Wednesday, some of the media coverage of the incident got ahead of the facts on the ground.

Initially some reports claimed it may have been a terrorist attack at the Canadian border.

Later on Wednesday. Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Attorney in Western NY Trini Ross discounted that possibility, saying that it was not a terrorist attack.

And the FBI said it has ended its probe and turned the case over to Niagara Falls Police who are investigating the incident as a traffic investigation.

WXXI's Scott Fybush spoke with media critic Brian Stelter on Morning Edition on Friday, about what went wrong with some of the media coverage and why.