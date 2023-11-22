RPD makes arrest in homicide near the Transit Center

Rochester Police have made an arrested in connection with a homicide that killed one man and injured another outside the RTS Transit Center on Saint Paul Street on Tuesday morning.

Authorities have charged 44-year-old Jamel Robinson with 2nd degree murder, 1st degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

RPD says that for unknown reasons, when 38-year-old Kevin Rigdon walked out of the transit center, he was followed by Robinson who allegedly shot him multiple times.

Rigdon was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, who has not been named, is hospitalized with what are described as serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that although the motive remains unknown, the suspect and victims knew each other and this was not a random act.

Officials say that after the shooting, they caught up with Robinson at the Sibley Building and took him into custody. They say that they were able to subdue him before he had the opportunity to pull a loaded handgun out of his pocket.

RPD says that Robinson is prohibited from owning a handgun due to several prior convictions.

Police credit information from citizens right after the shooting as helping identify Robinson as well as the quick action of RPD officers who took Robinson into custody without incident.

Robinson is being arraigned in city court on Wednesday.