Local officials monitor security concerns after explosion at a bridge in Niagara Falls

The incident involving a vehicle that exploded Wednesday at a checkpoint on the American side of Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls has prompted heightened security in western New York.

A statement put out by Monroe County government officials and the Sheriff’s Office said that they are monitoring the situation involving the explosion that killed two people in that vehicle.

Following security protocols, the Sheriff’s Office said it has activated a task force, composed of bomb technicians, SWAT personnel and K-9 patrols.

And out of an abundance of caution, it is increasing its presence at the Frederick Douglass-Greater Rochester International Airport, at least for the time being.

But authorities said there is no intelligence that indicates a local threat at this time.

Monroe County officials are keeping in touch with law enforcement at the federal level as well as in Niagara County.

A statement from the Transportation Security Administration said that travelers can expect to notice an increase in law enforcement in the transportation system.

Federal and state officials already had been keeping a close eye out for security concerns during the holiday weekend, partly due to tensions caused by the war in the Mideast.

