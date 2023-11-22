Deadly Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion kills 2 people, no evidence of terrorist activity

Two people died and a border patrol agent was injured in a vehicle explosion that happened around 11:27 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Rainbow Bridge, according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul. She says at this time there is no evidence to show it was a terrorist attack.

"Based on what we know at this moment, and again, anything can change, there is no sign of terrorist activity with respect to this crash," Hochul said. She added that one of the individuals killed was from Western New York.

She said the border patrol agent was protected by the booth and only sustained minor injuries. They have been treated and released from the hospital.

The Rainbow Bridge remains closed as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night on both the Canadian and American sides, according tothe Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition (nittec).

Amtrac says its Maple Leaf Train 63, which runs from New York City to Toronto will end its route at its Niagara Falls, USA stop (NFL).

The Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge, and Whirlpool Bridge were all closed for several hours, but have now reopened, according to nittec.

Hochul could not confirm where the car originated from, but said it is suspected that the car came from the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and "was most likely in that vicinity prior to the high speed, high rate of speed, extraordinarily high rate of speed — that led to the crash into the median, that sent the vehicle airborne."

She added that video captured the crash, saying "and when you see this video, your jaw will drop in disbelief at how this [vehicle] went so high, over an eight foot high fence. It's rather extraordinary."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweeted a video shortly after 5 p.m. that shows the vehicle, which appears to travel at a high rate of speed towards the U.S. border crossing, before hitting a median, being launched into the air, flipping mid-air and crashing into the ground.

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross will also present an update at 5:30 p.m. with officials from the FBI, Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security.

According to the Office of the Mayor of Niagara Falls the Rainbow Bridge is closed until further notice. They added that the vehicle that exploded was heading from Canada to the United States.

However, some witnesses and people who were in the vicinity are describing the situation differently to WBFO.

Niagara Falls, New York resident Rickie Wilson is a seasonal tour guide who said he came downtown just to "shoot the breeze" with a sales guy when he witnessed the explosion. He says he was about 50 feet away from the explosion, across the street at the One Niagara Welcome Center on the American side.

He says the explosion happened when a black vehicle, possibly an SUV, collided with a concrete structure sometime around noon, quickly flew in the air, before crashing just before the border crossing building, went underneath it and exploded.

"It hit that cement thing. I'm assuming it hit the cement because I seen all the debris. But I mean, how did it get up there? I mean, this thing was up in the air. It's - I know it sounds like I'm crazy. But the car was airborne. And not three or four feet. I mean up there," said Wilson

The FBI came to Wilson's house to interview him after the incident.

"They didn't say not to talk to anybody. But I'm seeing all this stuff that's inaccurate. This is exactly what I saw. There is cameras, I informed them on some of the One Niagara inside and they should be able to play footage back," he added.

Joe Grenga was also at the One Niagara Welcome Center and works there doing graphic design and social media. He witnessed the immediate aftermath of the incident from a window of the welcome center that overlooks the international border booths.

"So we all kind of ended up congregating into that corner of the property, the window, and just this huge plume of smoke as they're putting out the fire and just this overwhelming smell," Grenga said. "Very shortly they got the fire putting out but we didn't see anything, but we could see where the car had ended up."

Grenga says there did not appear to be much left of the vehicle, and the only identifying piece of debris was the car door.

“That was it. Everything else was ash. The booth that the car was next to was still mostly intact just looked like it was - I don't, I couldn't see what the other side looked like. But the inside was pretty, pretty charred from what you see," Grenga said.

Grenga said this happened at about 11:40 a.m. and they were evacuated from the welcome center within 20 minutes.

What you need to know

Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted at 1:41 p.m. Wednesday afternoon that she has directed the New York State Police to work with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York State. She added that "I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement & emergency responders & will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available."

Angela Caico / WBFO News Additional law enforcement walking towards the scene.

The FBI says they are currently investigating and coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement. They added in a statement, "As this situation is very fluid, that's all we can say at this time."

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) , who runs the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, says they are increasing security system-wide. Cars coming into the Buffalo airport will be subject to security checks and if you are flying you can expect additional screenings. Both Buffalo and Niagara Falls airports are open and fully functional. If you are traveling, you should plan additional time.

The YMCA, who organizes the yearly Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving released this statement Wednesday night: "Organizers of the Turkey Trot continue to maintain active conversations with City of Buffalo Police and other local authorities to ensure the safest race possible. The YMCA will share additional updates as they become available."

Sources tell WBFO that Buffalo's City Hall is closed at 2:30 p.m. today "out of an abundance of caution." At the sheriff's recommendation, Erie County's Rath Building, Old County Hall and Family Court closed early on Wednesday afternoon, according to a tweet from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. He added "There are no known risks/threats, just doing out of caution."

The Canadian Border Services Agency released the following statement at 2:53 p.m.: "The health and safety of the public and our officers is of utmost importance to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). We are aware of an evolving situation at Rainbow Bridge. We are liaising with our U.S. counterparts on this matter. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is leading on the ongoing investigation."

WBFO has reporters on scene at different ports of entry

WBFO's News Intern Angela Caico is at the Rainbow Bridge

2:30 p.m. Update: Caico reports that media are being kept back a far distance from the scene. She reports that a police officer told people standing outside that all hotels in the vicinity have been evacuated and people cannot return to the hotels even if they are staying there.

3:30 p.m. Update: Caico provided the following photos of police activity at corner of 3rd St and Niagara St in Niagara Falls, just 0.6 a mile (15 minute walk) away from the Rainbow Bridge.

Angela Caico / WBFO News A photo of police activity at corner of 3rd St and Niagara St in Niagara Falls, just 0.6 a mile away from the Rainbow Bridge after a car explosion that killed two people on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Angela Caico / WBFO News A photo of police activity at corner of 3rd St and Niagara St in Niagara Falls, just 0.6 a mile away from the Rainbow Bridge after a car explosion that killed two people on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

4 p.m. Update: WBFO's Grant Ashley has joined Angela Caico in downtown Niagara Falls where they met witness Rickie Wilson who described what he saw.

WBFO's Thomas O'Neil-White is at the Peace Bridge

2:30 p.m. Update: O'Neil-White reports that "trucks and cars are backed up around the loop onto Niagara Street from the 190." There is also a heavy police presence; both Buffalo Police and US Customs and Border Patrol are at the scene.

3:30 p.m. Update: "Motor vehicles remain at a standstill at the off ramp to the Peace Bridge. Traffic is backed up on the 190 North from downtown Buffalo. This is creating traffic on the main roads in downtown and parts of the West Side. There remains heavy law enforcement presence with Buffalo Police Department officers and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol on Busti Avenue and State Police directing traffic as best they can on the 190 North near the Peace Bridge exit from the Peace Bridge."

WBFO's Grant Ashley is at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge

2:30 p.m. Update: Ashley reports that the last mile of the highway before the bridge is blocked off. He reports that they are diverting traffic off the last exit of the bridge.

