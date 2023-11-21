SEIU unions at the University of Rochester vote to authorize a strike

After multiple bargaining sessions and an informational picket, the two SEIU unions at the University of Rochester authorized a strike in a nearly unanimous vote Tuesday.

They’ll now issue a 10-day notice to the university.

The unions held the vote because they’ve been unable to reach a contract agreement with the university.

The flow of workers at Tuesday’s strike vote remained steady throughout the 10-hour voting shift at St. Anne’s Roman Catholic Church on Mount Hope Avenue.

1199SEIU Vice President Tracey Harrison said he was pleased with the turnout.

“The workers who have expressed extreme frustration over the last couple of years ... are determined to come out and make sure that their voice is being heard," Harrison said. "And it's definitely has met my expectations.”

Members of 1199SEIU and SEIU 200United, which represent more than 1,800 service workers and patient caregivers, are bargaining for what they call livable wages and quality benefits.

Arleata Robin White, who has been working at Strong Memorial Hospital for 25 years, said the fight is also about respect.

“It's like they look down on the union workers, and they shouldn't because we are a necessity to the hospital," White said. "We are the center core workers of the hospital and the college campus. Without us — believe me, the hospital would not flow the way it does.”

Angel Sprinkle has been a cook on the university campus for 16 years. She said the strike has been a long time coming, and the moment has come for the workers to take action.

“It's important that the employer understands that we are the workers that actually make this facility move," Sprinkle said. "We're the ones who do the hard work, we provide all the services. ... So it's important that we are appreciated, respected and compensated for our efforts.”

Union representatives have said that a strike is not what they want, but what they have been forced to do.

Harrison said he hopes both parties can continue to negotiate in good faith.