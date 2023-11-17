The giraffe at the Seneca Park Zoo being treated for cancer is also pregnant

Officials at the Seneca Park Zoo said on Friday that Kipenzi, the giraffe diagnosed with cancer in her jaw this summer is pregnant.

And that makes two giraffes that are pregnant. The local zoo’s other female Masai giraffe, Iggy, is also pregnant, as announced on Labor Day.

The Seneca Park Zoo has also issued an update on Kipenzi’s medical treatment and health.

Zoo Superintendent Steve Lacy said that Kipenzi’s tumor continues to grow slowly, but zoo visitors are noticing a change in the shape of her facial structure.

Lacy said that Kipenzi “is eating well, behaving normally, and allowing animal care teams to treat the area.”

Seneca Park Zoo / provided photo Staff at the Seneca Park Zoo continue to treat Kipenzi, one of the Masai giraffes at the zoo, which was diagnosed with cancer in August.

Zoo veterinarian, Dr. Chris McKinney said that the animal health teams have been applying a new anti-tumor treatment topically, in hopes of slowing tumor growth. “This is the first use of this medication in a giraffe,” McKinney Said, “though it has proven to be very safe for use in multiple species.”

In terms of Kipenzi’s pregnancy, McKinney said that while exact due dates are difficult to predict, they expect a calf this winter. But he did note that giraffe births are always high risk, and with Kipenzi’s medical condition, “we are extremely guarded in projecting an outcome.

The other pregnant giraffe, Iggy, is said to now be “in her delivery window.”

The Seneca Park Zoo also announced that Olmstead, the zoo’s first Masai giraffe calf born at the local zoo, will be staying here, at the recommendation from the Species Survival Plan of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.