State Police: Trooper shoots and kills 17-year-old who lunged at him with a knife

State Police say a Trooper shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a knife Wed. night in Ontario County.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the town of East Bloomfield.

Police say the Trooper, who has not been identified yet, went to a residence on Route 64 to investigate an anonymous tip received by the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

The tip alleged that someone at the residence was talking about killing someone. State Police say that the Trooper began to interview a 17-year-old male on the side porch who immediately pulled a concealed knife and lunged toward the Trooper, causing both of them to fall to the ground.

Officials say that as they both got to their feet, the teen charged at the Trooper, still holding the knife, and the Trooper fired at the youth, striking and fatally injuring him.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office is also investigating the incident which is part of the process involving civilian deaths when law enforcement is involved.