Union workers at URMC host informational picket in wake of failed contract negotiations

A crowd, mostly adorned in purple and gold paraphernalia, took to the sidewalks of Strong Memorial Hospital on Monday holding picket signs demanding fair and livable wages from the institution.

“The people united will never be defeated,” was the chant heard coming from the group of more than 100 union members from 1199 SEIU and SEIU 200United as they marched in solidarity with various allies during the informational picket.

Max Schulte / WXXI News Arleata Robin White, who has worked as a Patient Care Technician at Strong Memorial Hospital for 25 years and serves as the vice chair delegate with 1199 SEIU, pickets along side union caregiversand service workers at University of Rochester Medical Center’s (URMC) Strong Memorial Hospital and River Campus picket infront of the hospital after the unions contract covering the workers expired last month. The worker are seeeking wage increases and stronger benefits package. (photo by Max Schulte)

The protest comes after multiple contract extensions and failed bargaining sessions with the health care system. Both parties have yet to reach an agreement on the union’s two major issues—wage increases and quality benefits to help recruit and retain more workers.

“We are the backbone of the hospital,” said April Shepherd, a 20-year hospital employee. “We're not asking for much. We're only asking for what we deserve.”

The unions represent roughly 1,800 caregivers and service workers at both Strong Hospital and the University campus. Monday’s informational picket was to inform the public of their issues and demands.

Max Schulte / WXXI News Union caregivers and service workers at the University of Rochester Medical Center’s (URMC) Strong Memorial Hospital and the UR River Campus picket in front of the hospital after the union's contract expired last month. The workers are seeking wage increases and a stronger benefits package.

“Paying people a fair wage is a sign of respect and acknowledgement of the value and contribution that they provide, and right now URMC is not doing that,” said Tracey Harrison, 1199 SEIU Vice President.

Assemblymember Demond Meeks was among the political leaders that stood on the picket line with the workers. As a former 1199 SEIU organizer, Meeks said this protest is about more than unifying and organizing.

“It’s about pushing for a better Rochester and a better community,” he said.

In a statement, The University said that it has been negotiating in good faith since late August and will continue to do so. Union leaders said negotiations will resume on Wednesday.

