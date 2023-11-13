Landmark Society honors 12 projects for preservation efforts

The Landmark Society of Western New York has released the winners of this year’s annual preservation awards.

Those awards were presented to a dozen area projects, buildings and individuals whose work has contributed to historic preservation in the region.

Becky Timmons is the Director of Preservation Outreach for the Landmark Society.

She said the criteria for these preservation awards are also aimed at projects that can help improve neighborhoods.

“We particularly look for projects in communities or neighborhoods that have experienced disinvestment or may not otherwise be recognized, and we also look for unique projects,” said Timmons. “This year, we’ve got some interesting ones that are unique to our program.”

Among the projects getting awards on Sunday were the developers of Sibley Square in downtown Rochester as well as historic buildings in Genesee and Wyoming counties which were relocated from their original location.

Timmons hopes these awards inspire people to look at historic buildings and think of the different ways that they can be used.

She noted that, “A lot of the projects that we're honoring this year are adaptive reuses of buildings, so I think it helps inspire people to consider some different uses or different ways that you can adapt and preserve a historic building.”

Here is a list of the awards:

Award of Merit:

Miller Building – Open Door Mission. That project involved the restoration of the 1865 Miller Building on W. Main Street in Rochester.

Special Citations:

Breezeway Barns. Jennifer Hall is the owner of the Breezeway Barns, two historic barns relocated to Perry from Wheatland and Scottsville.

Lent-Klinkbeil Pump House. The LeRoy Historical Society was recognized for a project that involved the relocation and restoration of the 19th century structure.

Landmark Society of Western New York / provided photo. Among the preservation awards handed out by the Landmark Society of Western NY on Nov. 12, 2023, was a special citation for Jennifer Hall, the owner of the Breezeway barns. Those are two historic barns that were relocated to Perry from Wheatland and Scottsville.

Small Business Award:

Mayer Paint and Hardware in Rochester, the oldest continuously operating hardware store in the city of Rochester.

Fee Brothers, another longstanding family-owned business in Rochester.



Historic Home Award:

Colehill – Chad & Alana Fabry for restoring and preserving their 19th century Italianate home on North Main Street Road in the Village of Holley.

Blood, Sweat and Tears Award:

Jesse Horning and Patrick Kinz-Thompson, recognized for the ongoing rehab of a 1906 multi-family Foursquare home on Wellington Ave. in the 19th Ward in Rochester.

Stewardship Award:

Church of God and Saints of Christ – Fifteenth Tabernacle Beth-El on Harrison St. in Rochester.

East Penfield Baptist Church – A historic building on Penfield Rd. in the Town of Penfield that has been occupied since 1836.

Traditional Trades Award:

Aslan Sweeney, owner of ADS masonry in Rochester.

Jean France Special Achievement Award:

John Oster -Edgemere Development

Barber Conbable Award:

Sibley Square – developers of the former department store honored for a $200 million revitalization project.