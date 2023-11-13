Contractors claim Li-Cycle owes $33M on stalled project; company to address future on Monday

Canadian battery recycler Li-Cycle is expected to address the future of its Eastman Business Park expansion project today — three weeks after abruptly shutting down construction.

The company was hit with separate contractor liens Monday for more than $33 million in unpaid bills.

Congressman Joe Morelle said he is “still hopeful they are going to be in a position to move forward and continue construction in some form or another.” That could require Li-Cycle to obtain additional outside financing or spend more of its own cash, extend the construction schedule and complete work in phases, or make other adjustments.

At last report, Li-Cycle's construction budget for the expansion had climbed to $560 million from its original $485 million, records show.

There are two facilities at the park. One is referred to as a "spoke," which employs about 40 people who take in and break down lithium batteries, creating a "black mass." The recycled material then goes to the "hub" facility and is processed to create battery-grade lithium, nickel, and cobalt. The hub employs about 50 people, a figure that was expected to grow to 320 with the expansion.

When Li-Cycle shut down construction on the expansion, the company cast the work stoppage as temporary, citing escalating construction costs. An estimated 200 construction workers were sent home. MasTec, the general contractor and construction manager on the project, since filed notice it laid off 102 staffers. The Florida-based firm is the largest lien holder to date, claiming it has provided $178 million in labor and materials, for which Li-Cycle still owes $27 million, records show.

Li-Cycle's stock price dropped on news of the Oct. 23 halt in construction, and it has yet to recover. Now the company is fending off a potential class action lawsuit claiming it misled investors.

Differing theories of what went wrong have pointed to issues with the Department of Energy or mismanagement by MasTec.

The DOE has committed millions of dollars in loans to the project but has not released any of that money.

“I continue to hear that (the) DOE process didn’t have anything to do with complicating things,” said Morelle, explaining that he and his staff have been in regular contact with company and federal officials. “What has transpired has nothing to do with DOE.”

That said, he doesn’t want Li-Cycle tapping into the loan until it has a construction and operations plan that addresses finances.

“I need to have more than assurances — we need to see the plan,” he said. “I’m a little bit more of a doubting Thomas now because we just didn’t have information about this, and they caught us unaware.”

Morelle is among those awaiting the earnings call, set for late Monday afternoon.

As for MasTec, Morelle deferred to Li-Cycle on specifics but said that there is a “fair amount of concern about their role,” and that he is, “hopeful they will not be involved" going forward.

“I think this was MasTec’s responsibility,” Morelle said of managing project costs that ultimately “went well beyond what they expected it to be. But honestly, I'm frustrated. I don’t know their (Li-Cycle's) internal processes, but I think you would be aware of that much sooner than (when) you make the decision to pause construction.”

MasTec released the following statement Monday:

“We are proud of the work that we have performed on this critical infrastructure project and are disappointed by Li-Cycle’s decision to pause construction. We have supported Li-Cycle and the union labor and are deeply concerned by the impact that this shutdown has had on the local labor force and their families. Our subsidiaries employ thousands of union members throughout the United States, and we are actively working with Li-Cycle to help them re-start this important project. We are very concerned about the misinformation concerning our role as we do not control the funding for this project, and we look forward to correcting the record.”