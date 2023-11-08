Trillium plans to expand its food pantry to meet a surge in demand

Last year, Trillium Health provided more than 300,000 pounds of food to about 1,300 low-income residents of Rochester and surrounding communities.

Over the next four years, they expect to serve five times that many people.

"We feel that we're hitting some of the key areas in the city that are known to have anywhere between 34% and 40% food insecurity," said Karrie Gates, senior director of supportive programs and services for Trillium.

Monroe County is providing nearly $5 million in federal pandemic recovery funding to cover the costs of expanding and upgrading an existing food pantry at Monroe Square, 259 Monroe Ave. in Rochester, and hiring more staff to work there.

The pantry operates like a grocery store. People can walk in and choose their own food from shelves and freezer cases.

"It results in less food waste as well because people get to pick what they like, and what will feed their family, versus just a bag of groceries, and they may not use some of those things," Gates explained.

Because of a surge in demand, appointments are requested, but the pantry does welcome walk-ins when possible.

The hours at the main pantry at Monroe Square are:



1 to 4 p.m. Mondays.

9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays.

1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays.

9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays.

Trillium also operates two smaller satellite food pantries at MOCHA Center, 470 W. Main St., and 170 Science Parkway. They are generally open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A portion of the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funding will be used to place more shelves at the main pantry and expand its storage space.

"Hopefully by spring, you'll see the finished product where we will have actually built out a shopping store, versus just a bunch of shelves," Gates said.

The ARPA funds will also support the work of four medical case managers who work with clients in need of food, medication, health care, and addiction and harm reduction services.

If people can fulfill those basic needs, Gates said they are more likely to stay healthy.

"If I had to make a decision about having a meal today or paying for my medications, I'm going to eat, so we firmly believe we need to meet those needs first," she added.

Gates said Trillium also plans to establish more community partnerships and donation sites to support the food pantries.