Juice instead of milk? Local schools adjust to milk carton shortage

A national shortage of half-pint milk cartons is hitting local schools, and districts are responding in different ways — but not all of them align with state guidance.

The Greece Central School District said that since the shortage is limited to half-pint cartons, they will pivot to other ways of providing the drink for meals.

“Milk is a staple of school meals and will continue to be available to all Greece Central School District students,” the district said in a statement.

Elementary students will receive pre-poured cups with lids. Older students will be able to pour their own milk from a dispenser in the cafeteria.

The Rochester City School District is taking a different approach. In a tweet, the district said schools will offer juice instead of milk “as an extra fruit option,” adding that it’s a practice approved by the New York state education department.

The education department said otherwise.

In a memo to school districts Tuesday, the department provided guidance on how schools should respond to the carton shortage and stated in plain terms that “juice cannot be offered in place of the milk component” of a school meal.

It also said that “no more than half of the fruit or vegetable offerings may be in the form of juice” in accordance with National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program meal requirements.

Omitting milk in place of juice is a prospect that city school district parent Catherine Bauroth is concerned about.

“We're in a situation in the city school district where a lot of our families really, really, really rely on the school district for their child's primary source of nutrition,” said Bauroth, who works as a nutrition coach.

“We're taking away a primary source of not only protein but calcium,” she added. “It looks like a problem that's going to be going on for several months now. That's a long time for these kids to not be getting those nutrients.”

At the Hilton Central School District, food services director Scott Ziobrowski said they are looking into alternative options during the shortage.

“State and federal guidelines permit schools to serve meals without milk during a shortage such as this one,” Ziobrowski said in a statement. “The district is, however, working to consider other options so milk may be available for breakfast and/or lunch. We will communicate other options as they become available.”

In its memo, the state education department said that not serving milk should only be done as a last resort. If they cannot serve milk, schools are required to notify the department’s Office of Child Nutrition.

While the shortage could continue into early next year, the Greece district said milk will remain an option for students.

“No matter the duration, Greece Central remains committed to making milk available to students at every meal,” the district statement said.

The New York state Department of Agriculture and Markets said in a statement that it’s working to learn more about the shortage and ensure the state’s dairy farmers have a market for milk.

“We are also actively sharing information with our milk processors regarding alternative solutions to fill the demand for milk in NY schools on a temporary basis ensuring students are still receiving the nutrition they need during their school day,” the department said.