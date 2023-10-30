St. John Fisher University library to undergo multimillion-dollar renovation

St. John Fisher University’s Lavery Library will undergo a multimillion-dollar renovation starting in January.

Upgrades to the library, which opened in 1975, include a new public lobby and lounge, an updated book collection, more study spaces, and a centralized suite of student support services.

“The only thing that is not moving is the elevator shaft,” said Melissa Jadlos, the library’s director. “Everything else in the building is going to be transformed, from the plumbing to the HVAC. Walls are going to be pushed out and windows added. ... So it's going to be completely transformed.”

During renovations, students will be able to access materials online and request books for delivery, Jadlos said. Library services will be available in the main administration building on campus.

"We had to provide all library services virtually during COVID. So I'm not worried at all about being able to provide services,” she said. “All of our services will either be face to face or virtual during the time that the building is closed.”

provided by St. John Fisher University A digital rendering of the expected result of library renovations at St. John Fisher University.

A Fisher spokesperson said the total cost of the project is still being finalized, but is expected to be millions of dollars. Funding is through investments from the university, a state grant, and individual donations.

“This is a historic project for the University, one that reimagines an iconic campus building and expands its purpose to provide current and future students with coordinated services and resources,” university President Gerard Rooney said in a statement.

Construction begins in January and is expected to end by the summer of 2025.