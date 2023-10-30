Rochester Councilman Willie Lightfoot to run for NYS Assembly

City of Rochester Rochester City Councilman Willie Lightfoot, who announced Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 that he will run for NYS Assembly in 2024 in the 137th district.

A longtime local Democratic politician is running for a NYS Assembly seat. Willie Lightfoot Sr., who is currently in his 2nd term as a City Councilman at Large will run for Assembly in the 137th district.

That’s the seat currently held by Democrat Demond Meeks, who was first elected in 2020 and was re-elected in 2022. The seat previously was held by the late David Gantt, who was in the Assembly for 37 years.

Before Lightfoot got elected to City Council, he served for 10 years as a Monroe County Legislator.

In a statement Monday, Lightfoot said that it is time “for us to come together to take back our city from the dangers that have plagued it.”

Lightfoot has been active in anti-violence efforts, his campaign statement talked about his push to establish the Roc Against Gun Violence Coalition.

Lightfoot is also a retired city firefighter and is a barber and owns a hair salon.