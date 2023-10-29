© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Salman Rushdie could confront man charged with stabbing him when trial begins in January

WXXI News | By AP Wire
Published October 29, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT
Author Salman Rushdie acknowledges applause as he receives the Peace Prize of the German book trade (Friedenspreis des Deutschen Buchhandels) during a ceremony at the Church of St. Paul in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. Rushdie called for the unconditional defense of freedom of expression as he received a prestigious German prize that recognizes his literary work and his resolve in the face of constant danger. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool Photo via AP)
Kai Pfaffenbach/AP
/
Pool Reuters
Author Salman Rushdie acknowledges applause as he receives the Peace Prize of the German book trade (Friedenspreis des Deutschen Buchhandels) during a ceremony at the Church of St. Paul in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. Rushdie called for the unconditional defense of freedom of expression as he received a prestigious German prize that recognizes his literary work and his resolve in the face of constant danger. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool Photo via AP)

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Author Salman Rushdie could take the stand against the man charged with repeatedly stabbing him before a lecture when the defendant goes on trial early next year, a prosecutor said Friday.

"He is on the people's witness list right now heading into trial," Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said, following a court hearing in which the judge scheduled the trial for Jan. 8.

Hadi Matar, 25, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and attempted murder. Authorities said the New Jersey resident left the audience and rushed the stage where the "The Satanic Verses" author was about to speak in August 2022, stabbing him more than a dozen times before onlookers intervened.

Rushdie, 76, who was left blinded in his right eye and with a damaged left hand, wrote about the attack in a memoir: "Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder," due out April 16.

Matar has been in custody since immediately after the attack at the Chautauqua Institution, an arts and intellectual retreat in the rural southwest corner of New York state.

"I think the biggest hurdle for all of us is going to be picking a fair and impartial jury," Schmidt said. He estimated the trial itself would last two weeks or less.

Rushdie was the target of a decades-old fatwa by the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini calling for his death over alleged blasphemy in "The Satanic Verses."

Local News
AP Wire
See stories by AP Wire