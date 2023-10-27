Three people shot, one dead on I-190S Thursday morning

UPDATED 4:30 p.m.: Police responded to a call shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday on the I-190S to find three Buffalo Sewer employees were shot. One person was confirmed to be dead, one in serious condition, and one with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred between the Niagara Street and Porter exits.

Police say the shots were fired from a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee. A Buffalo Sewer Authority vehicle was struck multiple times. Police are not clear not a motive as they believe the incident to be isolated. Victims names have not been released.

“We have several leads that we're running down now," said Maj. Eugene Staniszewski of the New York State Police Department. "We're not going to get into the information on the victims right now, until we're sure that the families have all been notified. This still a very active investigation.”

In a press conference, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said the case is under the state's jurisdiction because it is a state road. He said that there is not believed to be a threat to the public. He did not comment on if there is a suspect, motive, or why the incident occurred as it is an active investigation.

According to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, the sewer workers were on the clock.

“Obviously, these families are shaken, they're in pain, they are in prayer," he said. "And I ask the entire community to pray for the families and the individuals that have been affected by this terrible, terrible crime.”

The employees had just completed a job and were on their way back to the sewer authority, Brown said. The driver was shot as they tried to evade the shooting.

Flynn said that possible charges include murder, attempted murder, and reckless endangerment.

State police are looking for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage from this morning on the I-190S.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

For a look at the traffic cameras, visit the NITTEC website.

Copyright 2023 WBFO. To see more, visit WBFO.