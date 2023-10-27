Early voting begins this weekend

Early voting begins in New York state this weekend.

Early voting has been available in the state since 2019, and this year, it runs from Saturday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Nov. 5.

In Monroe County, there are 13 early voting locations in the city and in various towns. Any eligible voter in the county may go to any of the sites.

There’s more information about the sites and how to check your voter registration status and your Election Day polling site at https://www.monroecounty.gov/etc/voter/.

The county has one high-profile countywide race — for county executive. Other contests being watched closely in Monroe County include some of the legislative races, as Republicans and Democrats battle for control of a closely divided County Legislature.

There are also two statewide ballot propositions this year, one that has to do with a constitutional debt limitation placed on small city school districts, and another that involves making it easier to construct or repair sewage facilities.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Hours in Monroe County:

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Early voting polling places :