Hochul signs legislation expanding hours for retail alcohol sales

New York State has made some changes to its alcohol beverage laws. The changes were made to update some rules that dated back to the days of Prohibition.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed a package of legislation on Saturday which she said will modernize the laws affecting the sale of alcoholic beverages in the state, and help small business owners as well as expand options for consumers.

“Across New York, breweries, distilleries and other alcoholic beverage businesses are creating jobs and expanding economic opportunity,” said Hochul.

Among the changes, allowing liquor and wine stores to expand their Sunday hours for that they may open at 10 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Many of them had previously been opening at noon. The new laws also allow for the sale of things like beer, mead and alcoholic cider on any day of the week including Sundays.

Counties can still set more restrictive hours on sales.

And the new legislation also extends the length a brewer’s license is valid from one to three years.

Local Assembly members were among those sponsoring the changes in the laws regarding alcohol sales including Sarah Clark, who said that the extension for brewing licenses will help ease the burden on small businesses.

“New York’s farm and restaurant brewers have been forced to dedicate time and resources to an annual license renewal process, while producers of other alcoholic beverages are only required to renew every three years,” said Clark.

Assemblymember Harry Bronson, who pushed for the ability for liquor stores to be open more hours on Sunday, said the new legislation “is supporting a fair and equitable economic opportunity and liquor stores are now on an equal playing field with bars and restaurants.”