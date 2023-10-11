Voice of the Voter debate to feature candidates for Monroe County executive

Voice of the Voter is sponsoring a debate between the candidates for Monroe County Executive later this month.

Voice of the Voter is a long-running media partnership that includes WXXI television and radio, WDKX radio, the Democrat and Chronicle and 13WHAM News.

The debate between Democrat Adam Bello and Republican Mark Assini will be broadcast from the WXXI studios in Rochester from 8 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26.

It will be seen and heard live on WXXI-TV, (cable 11/OTA 21.2), WXXI Radio, (105.9FM and AM1370) as well as online at wxxinews.org, DemocratandChronicle.com, 13WHAM.com and WDKX Radio as well as on the Facebook pages of the Voice of the Voter partners.

Questions will be put to the candidates from the Voice of the Voter partners as well as questions submitted online and through social media.

Bello is seeking his second term in office. Before his current role, he served as county clerk and Irondequoit town supervisor.

Assini is a former Gates town supervisor who previously ran for Congress in the 25th District and currently works in the private sector.

