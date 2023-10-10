T-Mobile hiring hundreds to staff new 'customer experience center' in Henrietta

T-Mobile is moving ahead with plans to complete its newest Customer Experience Center in Henrietta and the company said it needs to hire hundreds of people.

That call center has been under construction on Clay Road and it should be finished early next year, according to the center's director, Larry Petrone.

Petrone said they've started the process of hiring Account Associate and other frontline positions, and he said T-Mobile eventually hopes to fill about 1,000 jobs in Henrietta. He said the Rochester area is a good market for this type of facility.

“We felt Rochester was really a great place to be with just the diversity of the community, the candidate pool, the potential for talent we have across Rochester; we really feel like it reflects our customer base,” said Petrone, “And so far, it’s been a fantastic place to be.”

The entry-level jobs start at $20 an hour, and Petrone said there is a lot of opportunity in the company for advancing into other positions. He noted that’s the way he came up through the ranks.

“I’m a Rochester native. I started as a sales associate 18 years ago, at T-Mobile, right here at Eastview Mall and I’ve worked in every position up through there up to director, noted Petrone, who said “the majority of the folks that we already have in the site, our early leadership team, just about every single one has been promoted into their role from entry level roles.”

Most of the new jobs are full-time, and T-Mobile will hold in-person hiring events by invitation for qualified candidates after the initial screening. There is more information about the jobs and how to apply on the T-Mobile Career website.