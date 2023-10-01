Monroe County Sheriff's Dept. investigates death of incarcerated individual

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating the death of a man who was incarcerated at the county jail.

Authorities say that at around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, they found the man, who is in his 60s, unresponsive in a cell, and immediately started life-saving measures. EMS crews took over those efforts when they arrived.

The man, who has not been identified yet pending family notifications, was taken by ambulance to Strong Hospital, and he was pronounced dead there.

Deputies say that the man was remanded to the custody of the sheriff’s department on Sept. 22 for a parole violation. As part of standard procedure when he was incarcerated, he was screened by the jail’s contract medical provider and he was housed in a medical unit.

As part of protocols, there is both an internal investigation into the death, and the NYS Attorney General’s Office and Commission of Corrections have been notified as well.

The sheriff’s dept. says it will fully cooperate with those reviews.

