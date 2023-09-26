Suspect shot and injured during tussle with police in Rochester

A suspect sought by police was struck by at least one gunshot after he and an officer tussled following a chase Monday night on Rochester’s northeast side.

Chief David Smith said that at about 9:45 p.m. police were called to Seventh Street after the ShotSpotter system indicated multiple gunshots had been fired.

He said the first officer to the scene tried to stop a vehicle that was in the area, but it took off and a chase ensued, eventually ending near First and Hempel Streets when that vehicle crashed into a pole.

Smith said the driver started to run away and eventually the pursuing officer caught up with him and the two men fought.

“The officer attempted to use his Taser which was unsuccessful,” said Smith. “Eventually, as the struggle continued, we know the officer fired at least one round from his department issued handgun. The suspect was struck at least once in the upper body, and is currently being treated at Strong Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.”

Smith said the officer had some trauma to his upper body, he was treated at the hospital and released.

Police had not yet confirmed that it was a bullet from the officer’s gun that hit the suspect. Smith said during the daylight hours technicians would be able to collect more evidence.

Police said that they also recovered a loaded handgun, a significant quantity of suspected narcotics at the scene and another gun was also recovered on Seventh Street.

The chief says the suspect is a 26-year-old Rochester man who is well-known to RPD. He has a 2019 conviction, according to police, for illegally possessing a handgun in the city and has an active warrant relating to a recent incident in which he fled from RPD officers in a vehicle.

Smith noted that an RPD sergeant performed lifesaving medical care to the suspect both on the scene and in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. The chief said that sergeant has had some medical training.

Police said the suspect is being treated at Strong Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

