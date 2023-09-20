Amazon to hire 1,000 locally as retail giant readies for holidays, opening of Gates facility

Amazon is hiring.

The company announced it is looking to fill 1,000 full- and part-time as well as seasonal jobs in the Rochester area. The hiring is part of a nationwide push by Amazon to bring on an additional 250,000 workers.

Amazon also announced it would be increasing wages to over $20.50 an hour, on average, for drivers and those working at its fulfillment centers, with promised pay raises over the coming years.

Starting pay ranges from $16 to $28 an hour depending on shift and location.

In the Rochester area, the company is hiring for facilities in Henrietta and Greece, and for a yet-to-open fulfillment center in Gates. An in-person job fair is set for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Italian American Community Center, 150 Frank DiMino Way in Gates.

Candidates should bring work authorization documentation, the company said in a news release, promising on-the-spot hiring.