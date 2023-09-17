New pay transparency law takes effect in New York state

Employers in New York state now have to be more open when it comes to advertising open jobs, in terms of just what those positions will pay.

A new statewide pay transparency law took effect on Sunday. It was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul late last year.

It requires employers who have four or more workers to include the compensation ranges in all advertisements for job, promotion or transfer opportunities.

The law affects jobs performed at least in part, in New York state. It applies to any opportunities that are performed outside the state, including remote or telecommuting opportunities, that report to a supervisor, office or other work site in New York state.

Advocates of pay transparency told WXXI News last year that if the cloak of secrecy around pay is lifted, it could help address longtime inequities in the workplace.

Hochul released a statement on Sunday saying that, “Wage disparities have deepened inequality in our state for far too long and put countless workers, particularly women and people of color, at a disadvantage.”

State officials point to a recent report that indicated that women in New York’s workforce earned just over 88 cents for every dollar earned by men in 2021.

Violations of the new law can involve penalties of up to $3,000.

A pay transparency fact sheet and FAQ document are available at the New York State Dept. of Labor website with additional information about the new law.

Several other states have similar laws.

